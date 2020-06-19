June 19th, or Juneteenth as it is known today, is celebrated as the day news of emancipation finally reached the last group of the enslaved. And while it represents an exhilarating moment of abject joy and hope, it's a simultaneous reminder of the incessant delay in this country's duty to keep its promise to the very people who built it with their blood, sweat and tears. And while we celebrate the joy our ancestors must have felt when hearing those words, we must also ask ourselves just how long do Black Americans have to wait to truly be free in this country?