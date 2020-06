Please Stop Calling What Jessica Mulroney Did To Sasha Exeter A “Disagreement”

This is all comforting to me, a Black woman who has also faced intimidation from white people wielding their privilege. It gives me hope that Mulroney is losing gigs and that her attempt to take down Exeter backfired. But I’m also skeptical that in Canada, where Mulroney’s casual display of racism is all too common, that these consequences will stick. Our media has watered down Mulroney’s anti-Black racism to a “dispute.” It’s worth noting that none of the statements from companies about parting ways with Mulroney used the word “racism” or name what she did. Mulroney is already enacting a plan to salvage her reputation, which includes asking Black women to do the work for her (she says she is offering Black women, including Exeter, to takeover her Instagram account to “share their experience”). Her husband is still employed at one of the nation’s biggest media companies. Mulroney still has all the privilege and access in the world. And if you look at how the media has been covering the story, Mulroney seems like she’s one more apology away from a redemption arc. I hope I’m wrong.