It’s Not Time To Be Smug, Canada — We’re Connected To The Riot In Washington

“There is a lot of piggybacking and cross-pollination between the various hate groups,” says Perry, explaining how the Proud Boys has evolved over the last five years. “When I first saw the first few videos, they just looked like a bunch of over-age frat boys out on a lark having some drinks and saying really offensive things,” Perry says. “At that point, I don’t think even they had a sense of themselves as an organized hate group.” The man-child vibe is still evident in a lot of its rituals: wearing Fred Perry polos (obv), but also the initiation (getting beat up by other members until you can say the name of five different breakfast cereals ), the fact that its name comes from a song in Aladdin , and its #NoWanks pledge , which was a vow against masturbating.