Stroh has recently observed a welcome evolution in the movement that includes a less rigid mindset about ingredients, which should positively affect future formulations, sustainability, and accessibility issues. The pressure originally created by clean brands to be stringent about avoiding “toxic” ingredients, along with the broad use of the phrase, has lessened. “There has been a backlash against the fear-mongering associated with clean beauty and people are getting sick of the perfectionism that is connected with being 'clean.' It's causing a stir in the industry, and if I'm being honest, it's a change that needs to happen,” she says.