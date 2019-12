To help you take advantage of that 2020 energy , we rounded up a few simple good-for-you tweaks you can make to your usual routine. These healthy mini-resolutions are all so small that they're super-easy to stick with, and they'll have an outsized effect on your wellbeing. Choose one or two to try out, and if you give up on them before Ditch Resolutions Day (January 17), don't sweat it — you can pick them up again (or not) any day of the year.