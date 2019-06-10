Story from What To Buy Now

11 Irresistibly Chic Glass Water Bottles For Every Type Of Hydrator

Olivia Harrison
There's a reason drinks are served in glass stemware at fancy dinner parties and not disposable solo cups. Something about glass is just so much classier than plastic. While you might think that level of classiness is relegated to exclusive high-end restaurants, you can actually bring it in to your everyday life. How? By carrying an elegant glass water bottle instead of a regular old plastic one.
Glass water bottles aren't just an eco-friendly alternative to drinking out of single-use plastic. They're also incredibly chic as evidenced by the variety of options we've collected ahead. Take a look to see which posh glass water bottle fits your personal aesthetic and start drinking in classiness every single day.
1 of 11

Epica Glass Beverage Bottles, Set of 6



For the bulk buyer
Epica
Epica 18-oz. Glass Beverage Bottles, Set Of 6
$19.95
2 of 11

H2OPal Hydration Tracker



For the hydration tracker
H2O Pal
Smart Water Bottle Hydration Tracker
$99.00
3 of 11

Soma Glass Water Bottle



For the colorful soul
4 of 11

bkr TuTu Black Cherry Lip



For the beauty guru
5 of 11

Ello Wren Glass Water Bottle



For the money-saver
Ello
Ello Wren Glass Water Bottle 24oz
$6.99
6 of 11

Kablo 32-Ounce Glass Water Bottle



For the big gulper
Kablo
Glass Water Bottle 32-ounce
$31.99
7 of 11

Ello Zest Glass Infuser Bottle



For the fruit infusion influencer
Ello
Zest Glass Infuser Bottle 20 Oz
$14.99
8 of 11

Lifefactory Glass Water Bottle with Straw Cap



For the sucker
9 of 11

Vita Juwel Via Love



For the hippie-dippie mama
Vita Juwel
Via Love
$98.00
10 of 11

Black+Blum Eau Good Charcoal Filter Water Bottle



For the minimalist-chic clean freak
Black + Blum
Eau Good Charcoal Filter Water Bottle
$26.99
11 of 11

TeiKis Glass Water Bottles with Nylon Protection Sleeves



For the on-the-go hydrator
TeiKis
Glass Water Bottles 18oz With Nylon Protec...
$17.95
