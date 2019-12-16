The 5 Breakout Makeup Trends That Will Rule 2020

For the new year — and a whole new decade, at that — we're all in need of a little makeup reboot. In terms of trends for 2020, expect everything to soften: flushed, balmy lips will take the place of the matte and over-lined; brows will be fluffy and eyelids twinkling lightly.
According to celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest, whose clients include Hailey Bieber and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, we're looking toward a pared-down, almost delicate vibe for 2020. From the new "It" lip color to the L.A. highlighting hack that will give you the most natural glow, DeRoest is laying down a full trend prediction of exactly where makeup is heading in the new year.
Ahead, the inspirational mood board to get you hyped for what's to come, along with a foolproof guide to the most worth-it makeup to buy with the holiday cash about to burn a hole in your wallet.
