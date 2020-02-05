Kendall Jenner’s Makeup Artist Spills Her Supermodel Brow Secrets

Phillips' philosophy is to begin by perfecting the structural details of the face — namely, the eyebrows and lashes — then add tiny pops of color afterwards. "I always start makeup with a good brow cleanup," Phillips explains of her process. "I use my fingers to fan the brow hairs up and full, then use slanted tweezers to pluck any strays that fall outside the natural brow line. But I always tell people: If you're unsure about removing a hair, don't."