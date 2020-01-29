We Tried Kylie’s New Lipstick Kits — & Here’s What We Really Think

Welcome to Unfiltered, where we give our honest, no-B.S. reviews of the most buzzed-about beauty products, brands, and services on the market right now.
Before Kylie Cosmetics was a billion-dollar business, it was a small — yet much-discussed — makeup company that specialized in liquid lipstick and lip liner sets known as Lip Kits. After four years, a vast range of products, and retail expansion, the brand has now remixed its OG product duo with a new take that pairs classic matte lipstick and lip liner.
In six new shades, the lipstick kit is a good option for Kylie Cosmetics fans who prefer a creamier matte formula in a tube vs. liquid. Given the sell-out status of the originals, we knew we needed to give this launch a try — so we asked a few R29 staffers to put the lipstick kits to the test. Their unfiltered thoughts, ahead.
