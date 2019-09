The One Beauty Product Kendall Jenner Always Uses Before A Date

Oral care is something that we all use every day, morning and night. On my own, I don't think I was ever like, I need to get involved with an oral-care brand, but then when Shaun [Neff, the founder of Moon ] came to me a year ago and pitched his idea, I was super into it and wanted to be a part of it. I mean, why not? He made it look really cool, chic, and presentable, so you could keep it on your counter and not want to throw it away or hide it. I've been pretty involved in the process — I didn't think I'd have so much fun with it.