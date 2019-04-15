Like clockwork, celebrities flock to the California desert every April for a weekend (or two) of sun and outdoor concert-hopping at Coachella. Yes, festival season kicked off this weekend and, if the flood of palm trees and private-jet interiors on your feed is any indication, the most excitable A-listers swarmed the valley. Even better, judging by the first round of Instagram posts, the whole festival season week going to be full of next-level looks.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best of celebrity Coachella desert style — from models with glowing skin and lace crop tops to A-list actresses dressed down in ripped denim and metallic nail polish. Scroll through for our favorite festival looks, flown in from this spring's most VIP party venue.