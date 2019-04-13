Selena Gomez Made Her First Coachella Appearance & It Was Nothing Like We Expected

The singer made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday, raising the bar for the weekend from day one and marking her festival debut. Gomez made a cameo during DJ Snake’s set, dropping in to perform her verse on the hit single “Taki Taki” alongside Cardi B and Ozuna.
This is Gomez’s first performance in 2019 — her last high-profile show was at the Rose Bowl in May 2018, when she quickly dropped into Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour for a performance of “Hands To Myself.”
Along with giving festivalgoers a fun show, Gomez’s Coachella appearance brought some much-needed representation to the festival stage. Only about 35% of the lineup consists of women, though with Gomez joining artists such as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Janelle Monáe, and Kacey Musgraves on the list, there’s plenty of women making their mark on this year’s stage.
I sat through an hour of DJ Snake to see Cardi B, Ozuna and Selena Gomez sing “Taki Taki” — and it was better than I could’ve imagined ? pic.twitter.com/ns7MhHHmf8— Suzy Exposito (@HexPositive) April 13, 2019
Gomez was sporting wavy, waist-long locks onstage and rocked a polished take on classic Coachella boho chic in a loose white suit with a vintage lace ruffle Versace dress. While she has not yet opted for denim underpants, this season’s hottest and most baffling trend, Gomez’s festival style has been consistently on point this weekend — her friend Raquelle Stevens shared a photo of the two jetting to the festival, where Gomez was wearing a loose, backless grey jumpsuit accented with blingy gold jewelry.
After a quiet 2018 focusing on her health and wellness, Gomez has already been making moves in 2019: she returned to Instagram after a lengthy social media hiatus, got a new tattoo, dropped a surprise new single, and is set to star in The Dead Don’t Die, writer-director Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy, this summer.
