Selena Gomez Listens to Her Own Music, As She Should

Selena Gomez, back in the public eye, celebrated her friend Courtney Barry's wedding on Thursday and even provided the tunes. Well, at least someone put on Gomez's song "Taki Taki" at the very wedding Gomez was attending. While the singer herself did not document the night on social media, many other attendees took snaps and videos that paint a truly envious picture.
We last saw Gomez with her BFFs in Cabo, where they were celebrating Barry's bachelorette party. However, the wedding took place back in Los Angeles and Gomez showed up sporting a sleek black dress with sequins. There are even some photos of Gomez and her pals partying that night:
Advertisement
? February 21: Selena Gomez at a wedding in Los Angeles, CA! pic.twitter.com/NGWvTlMeK7— Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019
There's also a clip of the star that we wish was way longer, since it contains Gomez warning her friend to "remember you have a boyfriend."
? February 21: Selena Gomez at a wedding in Los Angeles, CA! ?? pic.twitter.com/GUAZX4BcRU— Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019
If you look closely, you can also briefly see Gomez getting down the dance floor when "Taki Taki" collaborator Cardi B's song "I Like It" is playing.
? February 21: Selena Gomez dancing to “I Like It” by Cardi B, J Balvin & Bad Bunny at a wedding in Los Angeles, CA! @iamcardib @JBALVIN @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/WPq4acHwDn— Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019
However, Gomez is not in frame when her own song starts playing at the celebration, but we can only hope she was getting down off-screen with her pals, or maybe even at the DJ booth pulling the ultimate flex.
? February 21: Taki Taki is being played at the wedding Selena Gomez is at. pic.twitter.com/n6ttRcuhty— Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) February 22, 2019
Or, another theory: play Selena Gomez at your wedding and she'll miraculously appear. It's definitely worth a try.
Advertisement