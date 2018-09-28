Meet: Selena Gomez & Cardi B's First Collaboration

DJ Snake released the track "Taki Taki" late last night, perhaps as a salve for yesterday's cesspool. (Or, you know, he's had this release date for months! Whatever!) The track has been eagerly anticipated thanks to its participants — it features none other than Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and DJ Snake himself. Snake, née William Grigahcine, is a producer and DJ known mostly for 2016's "Lean On," a collaboration with MØ and Major Lazer. The track, which heavily features Ozuna, is a Latin-reggaeton spin on Snake's style of EDM.
Back in August, Cardi teased that she and Gomez would be working together with a photo of themselves on "set," presumably the set of the "Taki Taki" music video. And, for the record, this set did include a tiny actor's chair for Cardi's baby Kulture.
Advertisement
Chatting with Billboard for a video pegged to the song, DJ Snake explained that he wanted to make a "reggaeton" club record, so he recruited Ozuna — this year's winner for Top Latin Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Then, the DJ added, he wanted to add Spanish-speaking women to the mix, so he roped in Cardi and Gomez, who both sing in Spanish on the track. In the same interview, Ozuna said that he wrote and recorded his part separately, and didn't know that Gomez would be on the track until he recorded the video.
As for the song itself, it has Cardi comparing herself to a Ouija board — she's hard to read! Listen to the track, below. There is a music video forthcoming, although a date has not yet been set.
Advertisement