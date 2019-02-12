Selena Gomez Lived Her Best Life In Cabo & Fans Are Thrilled

After a tough year that involved treatment for mental health issues, a social media detox, and a rekindled, then fizzled romance with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez is officially living her best life. The "Wolves" singer posted photos from her girls' trip to Cabo to celebrate her a close friend on a sunny beach, and fans are thrilled to see the star looking so happy.
In a series of photos that include Gomez rocking a white bikini and big smile, the 13 Reasons Why producer wrote:
"My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez."
Advertisement
Courtney Barry — a.k.a the bride and the future Mrs. Lopez — also shared pics from the trip.
"looks like the cover of our new cabo reality show," Barry joked. "had the best weekend celebrating with some of my closest lady friends. hard to explain the love and joy I’ve felt this season."
Fans also celebrated the love. They shared their delight in the comments section of Gomez's Instagram slideshow.
"you look so happy," wrote one fan. "My timeline has been blessed!!!"
"Gorgeous Selena," added another. "You deserve the happiest life."
"Hope you have great days forever," said a third.
This slideshow hits the internet around the same time that a report from People claims that Bieber — who recently wed longtime church pal Hailey Baldwin — is seeking treatment of his own for depression. (Refinery29 has reached out to Bieber for comment.)
Let's hope that, like Gomez, he gets the help he needs, too. Everyone deserves to live their best life in 2019.
Advertisement