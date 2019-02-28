Selena Gomez may be keeping a low public profile (well, save for a wine selfie or two with Taylor Swift and Cazzie David and a bachelorette getaway in Cabo) but that hasn't stopped the 13 Reasons Why producer from dropping new music. Mere weeks after releasing her very personal single "Anxiety" with Julia Michaels, Gomez is back to surprise fans with a new tune.
After teasing the new track on Instagram last week, Gomez dropped "I Can't Get Enough" on Thursday. The collaboration with benny blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin is a bop, with lyrics like:
"I like that, you like that, so let's be crazy/The contact, impact, I want that daily/Our breath/getting deeper, deeper, lately/I like that, baby."
Though Gomez's part is in English, Balvin's part of the track is in Spanish. Gomez, who is of Mexican descent, previously appeared on DJ Snake's dual-language song "Taki Taki" with Cardi B and Ozuna.
It's unclear when Gomez plans on releasing a full-length album, which would be her first follow-up to 2015's Revival. She has already released standalone tracks like "Fetish," "Bad Liar," and 13 Reasons Why soundtrack single "Back To You," and in August of 2018 seemingly confirmed on an Instagram story with friend Connar Franklin that the album was complete.
"My album's coming out later," Gomez teased in Franklin's video. "I'm done with it."
Until we get word that Gomez is releasing a slew of songs all at once...we'll take what we can get with her surprise singles. Listen to "I Can't Get Enough" below.
