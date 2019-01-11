Who Introduced Cazzie David To Taylor Swift? An Investigation

Last night, Taylor Swift broke my personal internet when she uploaded a selfie with Selena Gomez and Cazzie David. David has risen to the role of Powerful Ex Girlfriend in the past year after her break up with Pete Davidson gave way to one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of 2018, but while Davidson and Ariana Grande were making headlines, David was apparently building an army of very powerful (and very famous) friends.
I've followed both David and Swift for years, but I never expected to see them together in a photo. One is in the comedy scene, the other music. One has made a sarcastic YouTube video about Reputation, and the other is (or was at one point) friends with Ariana Grande. They have very disparate levels of fame, which doesn't preclude their friendship, but does beg one important question: How did they meet?
I firmly believe there's no mystery Instagram can't solve, and it turns out the comments and likes on David's posts could be the key to discerning the mutual friend that made this hang happen. After some diligent sleuthing, there are three contenders:
Lorde
Lorde has fangirled over David for some time, once writing "You’re so hot omg" on David's first photo post-Davidson breakup. She consistently likes the comedian and writer's snaps, and her sister Indy liked Swift's photo of the gang. Lorde has been longtime friends with Swift, and her name was even on Swift's custom shirt of friends who stuck by her side.
Lena Dunham
Lena Dunham is also a vocal supporter of David, appearing in the comments of her photos as well as the likes. Dunham and Swift famously share a friendship, with Swift crediting Dunham for her entry into feminism.
“Becoming friends with Lena – without her preaching to me, but just seeing why she believes what she believes, why she says what she says, why she stands for what she stands for – has made me realize that I’ve been taking a feminist stance without actually saying so,” she told The Guardian.
Pete Davidson
In 2017, while David and Davidson were still an item, Swift appeared as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. That means Davidson and Swift were in the same building most of the week, and David likely attended the show's afterparty with her boyfriend, where the first introduction could have been made.
Maybe even Swift's most recent run-in with Davidson — at the Golden Globes afterparty — inspired her to reach out to David and invite her over for wine and polaroids with Gomez (and Este Haim, according to David's Instagram).
If anyone knows who the ear in that photo belongs to, please let me know. Maybe that's the clue that will bust this case wide open.
