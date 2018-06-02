Pete Davidson’s Ex Cazzie David Is Doing Just Fine

Ariana Grande and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson are the latest (adorable) celebrity couple making headlines. But it looks like at least one person’s been out of the loop.
After nearly a month’s hiatus from Instagram, comedian Cazzie David — Davidson’s ex-girlfriend — took to the social media site Friday night and posted a cheeky response to all the buzz. Under a photo of herself in a safari Jeep, she wrote, “Been in Africa, what’d I miss?”
Davidson and David went public with their relationship in May 2016 and dated for about two years — Davidson even reportedly had her name inked on his tattoo sleeve. The two met when her father, comedy legend and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David, guest starred on SNL as Bernie Sanders (times were simpler then).
Advertisement
David’s own star is on the rise, and she appears to be following in her father’s footsteps. The 24-year-old helmed the web series 86ed at Paper to wide acclaim last year, and recently signed a deal with Amazon Studios to star and co-write her new comedy series, Half-Empty.
While she and Davidson don’t appear to follow each other on Instagram anymore, some of David’s other high-profile friends and followers came through to back their girl up.
“You’re Amal,” Amy Schumer commented, throwing some subtle shade and shouting out international and human rights law barrister Amal Clooney, a self-made badass who happens to be married to George Clooney, but isn’t defined by that alone.
Lorde also took to the comments section, adding, “You’re so hot omg.”
Others echoed the sentiments. “This is everything,” one person wrote, and many more followed: “YAZZ CAZZ,” “wow we love an icon,” “Queen,” “THRIVING,” and so, so many heart-eyed emojis rounded out the comments section.
While it must be strange to see an ex’s new relationship trending on Twitter, David is clearly focused on making her own moves.
It’s been a little over a month since her split with Davidson, which he confirmed on Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg. “Very talented girl, she’ll be great and she’ll be fine,” Davidson said. “Yeah, I think she’ll be okay.”
Davidson and Grande were first rumored to be “casually” dating a few weeks ago. The couple has recently all but confirmed the relationship via cute Instagram comments and posts.
Advertisement