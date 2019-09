We all know about Larry David’s success with Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, but fewer know about his one-season stint as a writer on Saturday Night Live . He returns tonight to redeem himself — and make us all feel the Bern.The surge of Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid has thrust the Curb star into the SNL political spotlight. David and Sanders have an uncanny resemblance and David’s portrayal of his doppelgänger was the greatest impression going of Sanders' crazy-grandpa mannerisms, taken to the extreme.On Saturday night, Sanders took a break from New Hampshire to pop in for a cameo and British indie rock group The 1975 made its SNL debut as musical guest. The pieces were in place for an interesting evening live from New York, even if David had been telling viewers, “You don’t have to watch,” in the promos.So here are three sketches worth getting enthusiastic about:: Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson glammed up the Weekend Update desk as their male model alter egos. They reviewed the fashion of the presidential candidates with the coldness of Blue Steel: “Hillary’s from the '90s — which are so hot right now!” and "Donnie" Trump’s signature looks, including “Orange Mocha Crapaccino” and “Hot Mess." Derek and Hansel mistake Ted Cruz for Tom Cruise. "He's really let himself go," Zoolander says. "This is a real Mission: Impossible for a stylist."