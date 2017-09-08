Who's The King Of The Hollywood Chrises? Kris Jenner, According To Cazzie David

"Yeah, kind of. Definitely since Trump has taken office I post about political stuff way more than I would like to. Whether it's tweeting something I think everyone should know, or calling your representative, I'll post about it so everyone can see it. There's so much going on. It's pretty much the least anyone can do — I'm happy to do it. People are so lazy when it comes to clicking. The less clicks, the better. If I can post a donation link, and someone clicks it and donates just because they saw it, that would definitely be worth it."