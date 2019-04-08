Story from Beauty

The Chicest Glitter Polishes To Grab Before Coachella

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images.
When you're standing in a sea of fringed crop tops and white cowboy boots under the Indio sun, you want to make sure the little details set you apart from the rest of the festival crowd: a one-of-a-kind crystal choker, a stack of gemstone bobby pins, and, ideally, a show-stoppingly sparkly glitter manicure.
Shimmer on your nails is nothing new, but the trend has come a long way since the bright, sparkly polish bottles scattered across the carpet at your middle-school sleepovers. Now, it's the perfect finishing touch to your carefully-curated desert vibe.
Ahead, celebrity nail pros break down the best grown-up glitter nail polishes to stock this spring, so you can DIY your dream Coachella mani and spare yourself the trip to the salon. Go ahead and put the cash you'll save toward a huge Revolve haul instead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Stories
Bridesmaid Hairstyles That Are Romantic & Simple
Wedding Manicure Inspiration For Every Bride
Chic Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Cut