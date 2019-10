Sephora’s Huge Holiday VIB Sale Is On — & There’s A Sneaky Way For Non-Members To Save

If you live your life according to the Sephora calendar, then you already know that holiday season officially kicks off the first week of November with the annual Sephora Holiday Bonus event. Starting tomorrow, November 1, Sephora Beauty Insiders will get exclusive early access to the 2019 holiday offerings ( gift sets and advent calendars galore) and will be able to shop everything with a major discount that only comes around during the most wonderful time of the year — while everyone else is still nursing their Halloween hangovers.