You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
Undereye bags can be caused by a laundry list of things, some preventable (pulling an all-nighter) and some not so much (allergies; genetics). For those times when getting a full eight hours of sleep or minimizing your salt intake are just out of the question, we turn to eye cream. The latest to catch our eye (sorry, had to)? Ole Henriksen's Banana Bright Eye Cream, which is sold out at Sephora and the brand's website.
This clearly isn't any old eye cream. The formula is packed with hydrators like jojoba seed oil and shea butter, along with vitamin C to brighten and coconut alkanes to smooth. Plus, the product itself is pale yellow, which has a slight color-correcting effect on dark circles.
The product has been wiped clean at the moment, but you can keep tabs on restocks by signing up for email updates via the brand's website. Until then, check out five eye creams that'll fill the void.