These Eye Creams Are Like A Tall Glass Of Water For Dry, Flaky Skin

But here’s the thing: Nursing this ultra-thin, compromised skin back to health isn’t just about slapping on any heavy moisturizer. That’s because some are made with active ingredients or essential oils that can irritate skin and further exacerbate the problem. Debra Jaliman , MD, a New York-based dermatologist and author of Skin Rules , points to two popular actives that can bolster skin under normal conditions — but prove disastrous for particularly parched skin around the eyes: “ Retinol can definitely worsen peeling and can even cause redness around the eyes,” she says. “Copper peptides can be irritating as well.”