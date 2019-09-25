Forget chocolate – it's hair, makeup and skincare products we want our advent calendars to be bursting with in 2019.
This year, beauty advent calendars are bigger and better than ever before. Brands like Charlotte Tilbury, LUSH, Cult Beauty and Space NK to name a few are all getting on board the festive trend with boxes that showcase both full-size and miniature, travel-handy versions of cult classics, such as Magic Cream and Good Genes. That's before we've even touched on the exciting new products exclusive to Christmas.
Click through to shop the best beauty advent calendars for Christmas 2019.