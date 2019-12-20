Hailey Bieber Just Debuted The Prettiest Mid-Length Cut

Hailey Bieber has had a major year: She and Justin graced the cover of Vogue's March issue, where they talked about their whirlwind romance and marriage at a young age, and shortly after that, the couple raised the heart rates of fans everywhere when they played a pregnancy prank on April Fool’s Day. And oh yeah, her and Justin finally had their star-studded fairytale wedding in South Carolina.
But alas, the year isn’t over yet — and Hailey is ending it on a high note, specifically of the hair variety. The supermodel just stepped out with a fresh 'do, and it’s already at the center of our 2020 hair inspiration mood board.
But this doesn't come as too much of a surprise, since Bieber is a notorious chameleon when it comes to her locks. She changes her hair so often it can be hard to keep track of which look she’s rocking now. One day, it’s short and pink and the next, she rocks long wave. Her most recent style, though, is the perfect mid-length cut.
The cut is classic and understated, with tresses all about the same length throughout. There is a subtle layering that effortlessly falls just a few inches past her shoulders. Paired with a perfect winter blonde, we are HERE to Hailey's new look. And, it’s all thanks to stylist to the stars Florido, who also cuts Justin’s hair. (The couple who has the same hairdresser stays together, right?)
“I have so many extensions in it,” Hailey previously told Refinery29. “Here’s the thing: I used to have long hair naturally when I was 16, but my hair is really thin and I don't think it’s necessarily the best looking when it’s long by itself. It’s so easy when it’s short, but sometimes I want the sexy, luxurious, long hair.”
She explained that sometimes people will comment on her posts saying they miss her long hair, not realizing that she can switch up her look pretty much at a moment’s notice.
“I’m like, I can literally put it back in tomorrow,” she said. “It’s not like it grew and I keep cutting it, it’s been short for five years.”
Well, here’s hoping that Hailey keeps this cut for a while because it’s a winner for sure.
Refinery29 has reached out to Florido for comment.
