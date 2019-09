Why Hailey Bieber Will Never Dye Her Hair Pink Again

But in reality, the only haircuts she gets are the ones you can't see. That's because, thanks to the work of extensions, her true hair length stays consistent and doesn't ever travel past her collarbone. But that's not the only secret Bieber is hiding in that hot-pink head of hers — ahead, she spills about why she loves having fuchsia strands but won't be going rainbow anytime soon, how she plans to step up her Met Gala beauty look , and the one look she's never tried — but wants to.