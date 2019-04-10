10 Glitter Makeup Looks That Will Light Up Coachella

There's no tried-and-true recipe for the perfect Coachella beauty look. At the Indio, California music festival, it's your party and you can do whatever you want to. You can pair colourful braids with bold makeup. Or, keep your face minimal and deck your hair out in clips, flowers, or jewellery. But no matter your approach to Coachella beauty, glitter is the secret ingredient.
You can literally put glitter on your hair, face, and body. But we prefer to focus in on our makeup (because the thought of shampooing out all those metallic flecks at the end of the night makes us cringe). You can add a sheer shimmer shadow to your lids for a subdued look, or pack pigments all over your cheekbones to really make a statement.
Ahead of Coachella, we rounded up a few easy ways to utilise all the glitter you've been hoarding when you hit the concert grounds.