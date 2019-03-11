Spring's Biggest Makeup Trends Will Take You Out Of Your Comfort Zone

There's plenty to look forward to when the first days of spring roll around. You get to put away those oversized coats and take out the cute leather jacket that's been collecting dust. Hat hair? See ya next year — and you'll finally be able to order a large cold brew without feeling like you're being judged by the barista.
But that's not all: When it comes to our makeup looks, there's something about warmer weather that takes our creative energy to a whole new level. Whether it's the first flower you spot after a long winter, or the simple joy of being able to meet for brunch outside, spring just makes us want to play with colour, or do something we've never done before — and all the beauty trends coming off red carpets and runways recently reflect exactly that.
Before we say too much, we've rounded up the ones we've been heart-eyeing — along with product recommendations — ahead, so that you can jump on the trends before they're everywhere. Remember: A true makeup flex begins at the end of your comfort zone.