Jewellery used to be an afterthought during party season; something you’d throw on last minute to complement your already scene-stealing sequin dress or velvet jumpsuit. In 2018, though, it’s the main event. From Quality Street-style gems to super sumptuous pearls, these are the five jewellery trends to see you through every soirée.
Art School Shapes
From lyrical Matisse-inspired lines to craft materials like resin, art teacher-esque earrings earned their fashion credentials this year. Whether you go for marbled mobiles, wavy metals or paintbox-bright plastic, it’s time to get creative with your accessories.
Advertisement
Bottom of the Ocean Pearls
Forget grannies in tweed twinsets; meet Instagram’s coolest jewellery trend. This season’s pearls aren’t for clutching but for wearing with your best party dress. From clustered hair slides to gold-plated shells encasing iridescent pearls, look no further for the most hyperfeminine trend of the season.
Midas Touch
Silver jewellery peaked during our love affair with restrained minimalism, but gold is back and better than ever. Cascading Grecian coin earrings, layered-up lustrous cuffs, and solid nuggets of the precious metal are the best way to bejewel yourself this party season.
Coin Earrings, Mango; Screw Cuff, Miansai; Vonnie Bangle, Ruddock; Luna Earrings, Aeyde. Storm Tablecloth, Summerill & Bishop.
Excess All Areas
There's no room for the shy and retiring here, it's all-out Studio 54 glamour or nothing. From dripping diamonds to tongue-in-cheek slogan hair slides via logo-heavy brooches and constellation clip-ons, match your jewels to your champagne, stat.
Kimie Earrings, Nocturne; GG Logo Brooch, Gucci; Double Star Rhinestone Earrings, Topshop; Sparkly Earrings, H&M; Cool and Complex Hair Slides, Ashley Williams. Rhubarb Tablecloth, as before.
Quality Street Gems
Good enough to eat, these gems aren't meant to look like the real deal. Sitting in the more playful drawer of the jewellery box, the way to wear these sweet treats is in every colour of the rainbow.
Advertisement
Tassel Earrings, H&M; Rectangle Resin Earrings, Whistles; Rainbow Gem Drop Earrings, New Look; Green and Blue Gem Drop Earrings, New Look. Antinous II Tablecloth, Summerill & Bishop x Luke Edward Hall.
Advertisement