Meet The 60-Something Making The Hottest Jewellery On Instagram

I found it very simple and easy. I also find that I'm not in competition. A lot of the fears that used to get to me – of not being good enough or being rejected or being irrelevant – are not as prevalent now. I'm not as threatening to people. If you like it, you like it; if you don't like it, you don't like it. My North Star is that there is joy in it, there is a joy in the business, there is joy in making it and the minute I don't have that joy, I'm not going to do it.