Sumptuous Jewel Tones To See You Through Party Season

Jewel tones are made for winter. Rich shades of emerald, citrine, garnet and lapis encapsulate the glamour of the festive season, particularly when paired with velvet, satin or silk for a seriously plush outfit.
SS19 fashion month was dripping with gemstone-hued luxe. We loved the vivid cobalt at Balenciaga, fresh citrine at Alexachung and Peter Pilotto, emerald at Cushnie and rich garnet at Elie Saab. But for styling cues, we're looking to Instagram's fashion set.
Luxury consultant Aureta's mouthwatering head to toe looks are pure decadence, while for understated elegance, we're musing over poet Rupi Kaur's solid jewel-tone dresses. And it would be remiss of us to ignore Iris Apfel, who, at 97 years old, is giving us glam outfit inspo to last through party season.
The good news? Looking like a million dollars doesn't have to cost a fortune. If you want to add some opulence to your ensembles, have a gander at the handpicked pieces ahead.
