Glitter Was Everywhere At Coachella

Before Beyoncé hit Coachella's stage to make history as the festival's first Black female headliner, she had to get glammed. And before Sir John, Bey's longtime makeup artist, painted her face, he was gathering inspiration... from you. "I walked out into the field yesterday and it was so cool to see so much makeup — seeing everyone wearing glitter as highlighter," the pro told Refinery29 on the third day of Coachella. "Makeup is so big right now, babe. You would've thought that you were at a couture show in Paris, like John Galliano-era. The girls were coming out."
And they came out in abundance. There was SO much shimmer on the field, from a light collarbone dusting of glitter to a full-on rhinestone cowgirl. See all the inspiration, ahead.