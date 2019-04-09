Why Hailey Bieber Will Never Dye Her Hair Pink Again

"I’m not against a wig, but I never really wear them. I think they’re so fun, so I’m open to that. I’d probably do something very long. I’ve shot in a wig where I’ve done really short, black hair, red hair — I’ve done different colors and I love shooting in wigs. I actually thought about wearing a long wig for Met Ball because the theme is Camp. I kept joking around with everyone like, 'I’m going to show up like a big campfire,' and [people] were like, 'Hailey, you know that’s not what they mean.' And I was like, 'I guess I don’t know that’s not what they mean.'