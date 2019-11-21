The 5 Biggest Hair-Color Trends Of Winter 2019

The transition from fall to winter can mean trouble for your skin (dryness) and your social life (too cold to leave your bed), but it's actually a great time for your hair. A chilly, zero-humidity climate means less frizz and more natural shine, and the current wave of hair-color innovation — face-framing highlights, glossy lowlights, and seamless balayage — means now's the best time for a salon visit.
This season, there's a fresh shade for every aesthetic, from neutrals, like smoky gold and stone blonde, to statement trends, like citrus sombré or "rogue" highlights. Scroll through for the pro's guide to winter hair color, and let it be the push you need to brave any cold front and take your good hair out every Friday night from now through NYE.