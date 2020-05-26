Daily Harvest’s New Non-Dairy Ice Is Vying For Your Freezer Space

The air is thickening up like oatmeal in a pot. You only wear skimpy workout outfits because you're working from home in an apartment that's getting hotter by the day as we inch into the summer. There will come a time when you open your freezer door, lean into it the cool mist, and frown at that sideways vodka bottle. With Memorial Day behind us, now is the time to start thinking about your hot weather snacking strategy. Think frozen grapes, popsicles, smoothies, and of course, ice cream.
Today, Ben & Jerry's announced a new flavor, but it's not the only brand to do so. Daily Harvest also just so happens to have dropped an entire new line of non-dairy ice creams that it's calling Scoops. And because each Scoops flavor relies on a coconut ice cream base, nut sensitivities pose no barrier to enjoyment.
Four Daily Harvest ice cream flavors are available to order now — Vanilla + Salted, Swirled Black Sesame; Strawberry + Rich, Ripple Berry Compote; Mint + Dark, Melty Cacao Chips; and Chocolate + Ooey, Gooey Midnight Fudge. Each container contains about two cups of ice cream and is priced at $8.99.
Ice cream comes in all shapes and sizes, and while you might think it's a good idea to only keep one pint in the house at a time, you are wrong. The key to satisfaction is variety. So you can have your decadent Ben & Jerry's, your sinfully pricey-Talenti, and also keep a steady supply of non-dairy Scoops for after dinner.
