This one goes out to all the Dunkin’ and Starbucks customers that put their iced coffee cups inside foam cups because they want that ice to stay extra cold. Just because it’s officially fall doesn’t mean we can’t still indulge in a frozen treat or two. Indeed, next Friday, November 1st, Ben & Jerry’s is flaunting its stellar non-dairy ice cream selection in honor of World Vegan Day. The ice cream shop will be giving away free scoops in a four-hour happy hour from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (It’s rare to have a uniform ice cream selection across all Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops, but every shop carries at least one of the company’s 10 non-dairy options.)
Ben & Jerry’s has long been loyal to Vermont’s dairy culture and its logo is characteristically bovine. But the company introduced vegan treats in 2016, with not one, but four dairy-free flavors. Recently, it also added Chocolate Salted n’ Swirled, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Chocolate Caramel Cluster to the roster. A note on allergens: Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy ice creams, although certified vegan, are made using almond milk.
By November 1, you’ll likely have had your fill of Halloween candy, so plan to switch it up with some free – and, in this case, dairy-free – ice cream goodness. After all, why should vegans have all the fun?
November 1st is #WorldVeganDay! Join us at any participating Scoop Shop from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm (🇺🇸 US only) for a FREE scoop of Non-Dairy! 🍦Learn more and find a Scoop Shop near you: https://t.co/WeTLPwi8GR pic.twitter.com/hmNqPQO75I— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) October 22, 2019
