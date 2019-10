This one goes out to all the Dunkin’ and Starbucks customers that put their iced coffee cups inside foam cups because they want that ice to stay extra cold. Just because it’s officially fall doesn’t mean we can’t still indulge in a frozen treat or two. Indeed, next Friday, November 1st, Ben & Jerry’s is flaunting its stellar non-dairy ice cream selection in honor of World Vegan Day. The ice cream shop will be giving away free scoops in a four-hour happy hour from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (It’s rare to have a uniform ice cream selection across all Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops, but every shop carries at least one of the company’s 10 non-dairy options.)