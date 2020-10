I Ate Sakara Meals For 5 Days — & Now I’m A Glowing Grain-Free Rainbow Bowl

As my brain fog dissipated and my stomach deflated, I finally understood this expensive meal program's worth. I felt like crying the day it ended and ended up purchasing a few more meals from the service myself — I also quickly carted the cookbook and started grocery shopping in a way more mindful way; instead of going to Whole Foods on a whim, I went with a list of fresh, colorful, and specific items to plan out my meals and pre-cook them during workweeks. I've told everyone I know about it, from the freshness to the packaging and the damn-good way I feel. I've been grocery shopping for fun and cooking things from scratch that I never imagined I'd have time for before. So, as my final takeaway: IF you spend a similar amount on groceries already and are looking for specific clean-ingredient options, THEN Sakara is worth it. If you'd rather save, I'd recommend the cookbook and taking away fundamental notes from its overall lifestyle plan. And, if you'd like to see how I'm continuing the Sakara life in my own not-a-fancy-off-duty-model-girl life, then follow along with my Instagram here