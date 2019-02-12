Ben & Jerry's Just Released Two New Non-Dairy Ice Cream Flavors

Ben & Jerry's first introduced its classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream flavor in 1984. To this day, the flavor remains one of the brand's all-time most popular creations. Today, it's bringing the beloved flavor to even more ice cream eaters by introducing a non-dairy version of the iconic treat.
Ben & Jerry's brand new Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is made with a dairy-free almond milk-based vanilla ice cream. Like the brand's classic version of the flavor, this one is packed with gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge flakes. It's close enough to the original to satisfy every ice cream lover's tastebuds but with an extra-trendy dairy-free twist.
Though the new Non-Dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream is an especially exciting addition given the classic flavor's popular status, it's not the only plant-based ice cream treat Ben & Jerry's is releasing today. The brand is also launching a new Non-Dairy Chocolate Caramel Cluster ice cream flavor. This particular pint features a dairy-free almond milk-based chocolate ice cream, peanuts, fudge chunks, and swirls of salted caramel. It's almost like a Snickers candy bar in dairy-free ice cream form.
Both new non-dairy Ben & Jerry's flavors are now available in grocery stores nationwide. The recommended retail price for pints range from $4.48 to $5.99. In addition to buying pints of the flavors at the store, the new non-dairy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor will be available at select Scoop Shops.
