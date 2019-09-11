The Plant Milk Revolution Has Your Pumpkin Spice Needs Covered

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has become synonymous with the cozy trappings of fall. More than Thanksgiving dinner or Halloween candy, nothing can guide us through the sways of Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio seasons like coffee mixed with pumpkin purée and loaded with cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg.
While Starbucks' PSL is endlessly customizable – blend it, ice it, have it as a foam-topped cold brew – there is one small caveat: The PSL sauce is tainted with dairy. And that's the heartbreaking truth.
Non-dairy milk drinkers are often considered the Scrooges of the beverage world, selfish with their demands and isolated in their idiosyncrasies. But we mean well. We just want to join in on the fun with everyone else without suffering an allergy attack.
That's why we've assembled a list of bottles and cartons of PSL goodness that non-dairy drinkers can enjoy too. Some of these are pumpkin-spiced vegan creamers or milks, and all you have to do is add the coffee. Others are pumpkin-spiced coffees, and all you have to do is pour in your non-dairy beverage of choice. Either way, they make having your PSL sans cow milk both easy and delicious.