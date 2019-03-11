Vegans Are Not Happy About Ariana Grande's New Starbucks Beverage

Last week, it was announced that Ariana Grande has partnered with Starbucks to launch a new permanent menu item called the Cloud Macchiato. As fans of both the singer and the coffee chain, we were seriously down for this collaboration. But then, Twitter pointed out something a little bit strange about it: Grande has been very outspoken about her vegan diet, and the Cloud Macchiato is decidedly not vegan.
In a 2014 Mirror interview, Grande stated, "I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding. But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-round happier person. It is tricky dining out, but I just stick to what I know – veggies, fruit, and salad." She put the reason behind her vegan lifestyle in much more graphic terms when she told V Magazine in 2014, "Ultimately, no one wants cow tit pus in their food, do they?"
Though she has clearly been adamant about staying away from animal products, Grande is now promoting a Starbucks beverage is made with both milk and eggs. This hypocrisy has Twitter in an uproar.
Grande did specify in one of her tweets that she ordered the Cloud Macchiato with soy milk instead of the standard dairy milk. However, as many Twitter users are pointing out, that one change isn't enough to make the drink vegan. Included among the ingredients in the Caramel Cloud Macchiato and the Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato are caramel syrup, which contains cream, and Cloud Powder, which contains egg whites.
ariana grande claims to be vegan (no shade) but everyone pls don’t get confused: the cloud macchiato has EGG in it, no matter what milk u get. the “cloud powder” which is supposed to be like a merengue is made w dehydrated egg whites https://t.co/AIdWYeJ2W1— beeg yoshi (@youreyeah) March 5, 2019
Isn't ariana grande vegan? Why is she promoting a drink with dairy? "Try the soy version"... hunny the caramel drizzle & cloud powder both have dairy in them... but go off sis make everyone pay the extra 60 cents for soy milk and boost Starbuck's sales— rachel (@14rachelwolff) March 5, 2019
I have to say it is a little confusing how Ariana Grande (a vegan) would have a Starbucks drink that's not... vegan...— paige rowan (@ragenpager) March 11, 2019
In an email this afternoon, Starbucks confirmed that there is no possible way to order a fully-vegan version of the drink. A rep wrote, "No, the Cloud Macchiato cannot be made vegan. The milk can be customized, however, the fluffy cloud-like texture comes from the egg white powder." We figured this was the case unless Starbucks was keeping a secret stash of aquafaba stocked in select stores for the hardcore vegans out there.
While we totally understand that both vegans and non-vegans alike are confused by Ariana Grande's Starbucks drink, it could be that the 25-year-old has become a little more lax with her vegan lifestyle since she was 21.
