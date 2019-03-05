Starbucks Released The New Cloud Macchiato With Help From Ariana Grande

Update: The introduction of a new kind of Macchiato isn't the only piece of news Starbucks revealed this morning. The coffee chain is also partnering with none other than Ariana Grande.
Just a few hours ago, in-time with the Cloud Macchiato's release, Grande posted four Twitter photos of herself in one of the iconic green Starbucks barista aprons, sipping on one of the new Cloud Macchiatos. Accompanying the tweet, she used the hashtag #starbucksambassador.
A Starbucks representative confirmed in an email to Refinery29 today that the coffee chain has indeed officially partnered with Ariana Grande. "Cloud Macchiato is a beverage so dreamy even Ariana Grande is a fan! We've long been fans of Ariana Grande – and we're both fans of clouds – so we were excited to work with her to introduce the new beverage to customers and fans alike through fun social posts. The celebration will continue next week with a playlist in our stores that features Ariana's favorite music (including some of her hits) as one of multiple playlists available in our U.S. and Canada stores," the spokesperson explained.
Advertisement
? @starbucks cloud #cloudmacchiato #starbucksambassador #trythesoyversion ? pic.twitter.com/y2LRAx33Sq— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 5, 2019
This story was originally published on March 5, 2019 at 5 a.m.
The new Cloud Macchiato is made with a cloud of cold milk foam, a shot espresso, and the signature caramel drizzle cross-hatch. The drink will be available in two flavors, Caramel and Cinnamon. We got a chance to try the new drinks in both flavors ahead of its official release, and while both tasted like even more decadent takes on a classic Macchiato, we were more taken with Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato thanks to its unexpected hint of lemon. Both flavors can be ordered iced or hot, which is a plus since spring temperatures are usually a bit unpredictable.
Thanks to an added ingredient, the new cold foam clouds, for which the Cloud Macchiato is named, is quite a bit thicker than the classic cold foam that was first introduced last April. The texture of these clouds is meringue-like and marshmallowy, which automatically makes the drink feel much richer than a regular Macchiato. If you're a fan of meringue desserts, you'll likely love this new drink. If you're not, well, let's just say each sip will be an interesting textural experience.
The Cloud Macchiato launches as a permanent menu item today at participating Starbucks locations nationwide. That means fans can enjoy the drink well after the clouds of spring have floated away.
Advertisement