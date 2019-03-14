Today is a good day to be hungry and on a budget. On top of a slew of National Pi Day Deals, Starbucks just hit us with a buy-one-get-one deal.
Today, starting at 3pm, if you buy one espresso beverage or blended Frappuccino, you get a second one free to share. The offer only applies to grande and larger drinks.
You might want to take advantage of the opportunity to finally get yourself Ariana Grande’s oh-so-controversial Cloud Macchiato and another for a friend to taste-test.
Unfortunately this offer is not suitable for literal tea-spilling as it only applies to blended beverages and excludes brewed coffee, tea and, ready-to-drink bevies.
