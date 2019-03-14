It's National Pi Day – Here's Where To Find The Best Deals & Freebies

Our middle school math teachers would probably cringe at how little we remember about pi. To refresh your memory: pi is the ratio between the circumference and the diameter of a circle. The digits in pi are infinite but most of us only know the first three: 3.14, which is why March 14 (3/14) is National Pi Day.
While there is a clear distinction between pi and pie, some facts hint at a deeper, almost cosmic connection, between the two: Is it really a coincidence that our favorite circular foods also go by “pie”? Is it just an accident that the symbol for pi kind of looks like a drawing of a pie, two smell lines short of a tribute to dessert? This Thursday will be a day of endless pi(e)s: pizza pies, dessert pies, and of course, pi. Here are the companies that are celebrating National Pi Day with deals and freebies.
Blaze Pizza will be offering $3.14 pizzas to any customer who downloads the new Blaze Pizza App on or before March 14. This offer is available at all 314 of the chain’s locations.
Whole Foods will be selling all its large bakery pies for $3.14 off, just on Thursday, while Prime members get an extra 10% off.
True pie aficionados will appreciate, Goldbelly's approach to Pi Day. The food delivery service that specializes in the most iconic and popular eats will be offering 40% off of the most coveted pies in America through 3/14. Order anything from New York's Little Pie Company's pie sampler to Wisconsin's Brown Bag Apple Pie.
Speaking of iconic pies, Milk Bar's Crack Pie is one for the history books. For National Pi Day all order that include its legendary Crack Pie get shipped for free.
The Apple Pie Latte will return to participating Biggby Coffee locations on Thursday, exclusively priced at $3.14 for Pi Day.
At California Pizza Kitchen, you can order a $3.14 slice of key lime pie to your dine-in or take-out order.
If you don’t plan on leaving the house on Thursday, 7-Eleven will let you buy a whole “Pi-zza” and have it delivered straight to your door for just $3.14 if you place your order via its 7NOW app.
Plated, the meal kit service, is offering first time subscribers free dessert for a year with the promo code: Pi Day, if you redeem the offer on or before March 14, 2019.
