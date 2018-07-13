Fred Hechinger (Trevor), 18

"We had a class called 'Nightstar.' It was in sixth grade. It was basically sex ed, but they hired outside people to perform skits for us and ask us questions. And I knew so little. One of the questions — they would do this thing where you would have to step forward if you thought it was true or false. And they said, 'A penis is made out of bone.' And David, my best friend, and I both confidently looked at each other and stepped immediately forward. Because we were like, ‘The rest of the kids don’t know, but it’s called a boner. And that’s the secret information that know.’ And [the teachers] were like, ‘It’s actually made out of tissue.’ And we were like, ‘I’m not so sure, because it’s called a boner.’"