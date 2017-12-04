It must be the season of giving because Madewell and Milk Bar created an exclusive limited-edition line that includes wearable and edible goodies — for those who love clothes and cookies.
This exciting collaboration between the brands was born because Milk Bar’s founder and CEO Christina Tosi and Madewell head designer Joyce Lee share a genuine love for one another’s work. According to a press release, Lee lives near Milk Bar’s Williamsburg location and is a devoted fan of the treats sold there. As for Tosi, her style is cool, comfy, and casual, so Madewell aesthetic fit her to a T.
Besides being admirers of one another's work, the two women also seem to have a lot in common. Tosi explained, "Joyce and I don’t color inside the lines. We always have our eyes open for inspiration or ideas from unexpected places. This collection is a reflection of us letting our imaginations and creativity run wild in two areas we’re both passionate about, style and food."
From Tosi and Lee's ability to find inspiration in the unexpected, Lee says together they have created "the perfect gift set of fun and functional pieces that are Milk Bar approved for the kitchen, but with a Madewell twist." Included in the Madewell x Milk Bar collab are items that range from baking necessities to fun and funky everyday accessories. There are a cookie-emblazoned T-shirt and bandana, a durable and adorable denim apron, and a denim-inspired cookie mix, and each of the items has been given Tosi and Lee's lofty stamps of approval.
Goodies from the new Madewell x Milk Bar collaboration will be available starting on December 5. All the items are available as gifts (or for yourself) on milkbarstore.com, madewell.com, and at retail locations of both. Take a look ahead to see all the Madewell x Milk Bar options.