We Tried 12 Different Oat Milks & This Was Our Favorite

For almost a year, the hippest of coffee drinkers have been buzzing about the oat milk shortage that has been ruining their morning caffeine fixes. Because Oatly was originally the only oat milk brand used by baristas, and because demand for it has been so high, drinkers have been faced with several waves of the ingredient being out of stock at their local coffee shops and online. And then, all of a sudden, Oatly was no longer the only brand in the game.
In the past few months, both Califia Farms and Silk have released their own versions of the extremely popular plant-based beverage. Additionally, brands who have been offering oat milk for a while gained more attention due to the climbing clout of this dairy-free milk. Now, there are at least five mainstream brands carrying oat milk in various flavors and blends.
While it seems that the coffee community has spoken, naming oat milk as the new favorite dairy milk alternative, there's no current consensus on which brand is the gold standard. Which of the now numerous kinds of oat milk is the tastiest in coffee?
We conducted a blind taste test of eleven oat-based products made by Silk, Pacific Foods, Oatly, Elmhurst, Califia Farms, Coffee Mate, and Planet Oat in coffee. Ahead, they're ranked from our favorite to our least favorite.