Baristas Weigh In On This Summer's Biggest Coffee Trends

"I can say that cold brew has changed the trend, for coffee drinkers, from the traditional iced coffee," Miguel Gonzalez, the manager of Goldfinch Coffee Shop located in The Time New York Hotel, recently told Refinery29. Walking around on a summer day, you can tell Gonzalez is right. People are no longer suffering through sips of hot coffee in the midst of sweltering weather. Instead, they're cooling off with refreshing gulps of cold brew. While cold brew might be the most common thing on coffee shop menus this summer, many places are coming up with inventive new ways to prepare it.
Ahead, real baristas and coffee shop owners share their unique takes on cold brew and iced coffee. These professionals reveal unexpected ingredients, surprising flavors, and different brewing techniques that result in what they think will become big summer coffee trends. Check it out and consider changing your regular cold brew order.