Though oat milk gained popularity in America in large part thanks to baristas' enthusiasm for the product, Oat Yeah will not be available in coffee shops, at least for the time being. According to Mckinney, "Right now, Silk is focusing introducing new Silk Oat Yeah oatmilk at grocery retailers nationwide... It is our hope that consumers and baristas alike will enjoy our new, versatile and creamy oatmilk." This, of course, means that the oat milk shortage many coffee shops have recently been affected by may not actually be solved by the introduction of this new brand of oat milk. However, it does give customers the option to make their own oat milk lattes at home and if barista's run out of Oatly, they can pick up some emergency cartons of Oat Yeah at the grocery store. That is if the stores don't run out due to high demand.