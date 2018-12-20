Oat milk completely changed the milk substitute game in 2018. So much so that it was fairly clear the beverage, unlike some of its other nut-based predecessors, wasn't going anywhere. The hunch that oat milk is here to stay was just proven correct: One of the more mainstream dairy milk-alternative companies, Silk, recently announcement that it is introducing its own line of oat milks called Oat Yeah.
Though the name might be a bit cheesy, fans of this non-dairy milk will probably be thrilled that a new option will soon be gracing grocery store shelves, thus hopefully reducing hysteria caused by recent oat milk shortages. Unsurprisingly, Silk decided to get into the oat milk game based on consumer trends. "We closely track trends in the U.S. and around the world to identify new products that will deliver the taste, nutrition, and environmental stewardship we value as a brand," Nikita McKinney, senior brand manager for Silk, told Refinery29 in a recent email. After identifying oat milk as a product it was interested in releasing, Silk worked to develop the perfect formula. "To prepare for the launch of Silk’s new Oat Yeah oatmilk, we spent years perfecting the product's taste and texture to ensure it would meet our customers' expectations. Oat Yeah offers a smooth, creamy texture inspired by dairy milk, and is also a great option for non-dairy drinkers with nut allergies." Mckinney explained.
Though oat milk gained popularity in America in large part thanks to baristas' enthusiasm for the product, Oat Yeah will not be available in coffee shops, at least for the time being. According to Mckinney, "Right now, Silk is focusing introducing new Silk Oat Yeah oatmilk at grocery retailers nationwide... It is our hope that consumers and baristas alike will enjoy our new, versatile and creamy oatmilk." This, of course, means that the oat milk shortage many coffee shops have recently been affected by may not actually be solved by the introduction of this new brand of oat milk. However, it does give customers the option to make their own oat milk lattes at home and if barista's run out of Oatly, they can pick up some emergency cartons of Oat Yeah at the grocery store. That is if the stores don't run out due to high demand.
When asked if Silk had taken specific actions to prepare for the high demand of Oat Yeah and avoid a shortage situation, Mckinney simply said "We are excited to see how Silk fans react to our newest, dairy-free offering and are working closely with our retail partners to ensure every Silk fan will find delicious Oat Yeah oatmilk in their area."
Silk's new Oat Yeah oat milk will come in three flavors, plain, vanilla, and chocolate, and according to the brand's official announcement, the suggested retail price is $4.49 of a half-gallon carton, which is about 50 cents less than Oatly's suggested price for a half-gallon of its Original oat milk — and over $220 less than some of the Oatly prices that have been popping online during the product's most recent shortage. Silk's oat milk will begin being stocked at most major grocery stores like Target, Publix, Walmart, and Sprouts in January.
