This Popular Almond Milk Is Being Recalled For Not Being Dairy Free

HP Hood is recalling many refrigerated half-gallons of Blue Diamond Vanilla Almond Breeze after discovering they may be contaminated with actual cows’ milk.
If you’re vegan or have an allergy, you can check your products on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. The FDA is working with HP Hood on the recall and has provided an online list of specific product codes to be on watch for. You can locate the code at the top of the half-gallon, printed by the expiration date.
The FDA says that 145,254 potentially contaminated products are being recalled, all shipped in the past 12 months with September 2 expiration dates. Wholesalers in Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Missouri, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Michigan, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Nebraska, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin are affected. So if you’ve bought Blue Diamond Vanilla Almond Breeze recently, it’s definitely worth checking to make sure your product is safe.
The contamination could cause serious problems for people with lactose allergies. One allergic reaction has been reported, though the person did not need medical attention.
Almond milk has become a cultural phenomenon as people have cut down on dairy for a variety of reasons: allergies, a vegan lifestyle, or to help clear skin.
Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or visit the Blue Diamond website to complete a form. Consumers with questions may contact Blue Diamond at 1-800-400-1522, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.
